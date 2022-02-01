Expand / Collapse search
Caleb Williams is headed to USC

Williams reunites with Lincoln Riley, who was hired by USC at the end of November

By Megan Turner | OutKick
Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams is transferring to USC, ESPN reports.

Williams, who wrapped up an impressive freshman season in Norman with the Sooners’ 47-32 victory over Oregon in the Alamo Bowl, announced he was entering the transfer portal on Jan. 3.

The move reunites Williams with first-year USC head coach Lincoln Riley, who was hired by USC at the end of November.

Head coach Lincoln Riley smiles with quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the Oklahoma Sooners after his 74-yard touchdown run against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma.   (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

"I wanted to go somewhere I thought would provide me with the best development both on and off the field," Williams told ESPN. "Getting to know Coach Riley and gaining familiarity with his offense definitely played a part in my selection, as well as already knowing some the guys on the team."

Williams ultimately chose the Trojans over UCLA, Georgia, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, per ESPN.

Williams signed all his paperwork to attend USC late last week, and is expected to attend his first class at USC in person Tuesday, ESPN reports. He should be cleared to join team workouts in the upcoming days.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the Valero Alamo Bowl football game at the Alamodome on December 29, 2021 in San Antonio, TX.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the Valero Alamo Bowl football game at the Alamodome on December 29, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I want to get to work right away, earn the trust of my teammates, win championships and help bring USC back to being a top-rated program," Williams said.

Williams started the final seven games for Oklahoma (11-2) and finished the season with 1,912 passing yards and 442 rushing yards, and was responsible for 27 touchdowns — 21 passing and six rushing — and threw just four interceptions.