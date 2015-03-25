Caldwell scores 24, Holmes 17 to lead West Virginia women past No. 21 Oklahoma 82-63

Christal Caldwell scored 24 points and freshman Bria Holmes came off the bench to score 17 to lead West Virginia past Oklahoma 82-63 Sunday.

Holmes picked up the scoring load for Taylor Palmer, who got into early foul trouble after scoring 30 points for the Mountaineers (13-8, 5-5 Big 12 Conference) in their 71-68 loss to the Sooners Jan. 2.

Holmes hit four first-half baskets, including three straight, after West Virginia fell behind 22-11. She and Caldwell, who had 15 first-half points, helped the Mountaineers outscore the Sooners 23-5 in the half's final 8:39 to lead 34-27.

West Virginia held Oklahoma (16-5, 6-3) to 22.7 percent (5 of 22) from 3-point range. The Sooners ranked third in the country at 39.5 percent per game.

Joanna McFarland had 14 points and 16 rebounds for the Sooners. Morgan Hook also scored 14, and Nicole Griffin and Aaryn Ellenberg scored 12 each.