Published
Last Update March 24, 2015

Cal State Bakersfield wins its first WAC home game by defeating Idaho 76-67

By | Associated Press

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Brandon Barnes and Aly Ahmed scored 16 points apiece and both pulled down double-digit rebounds as Cal State Bakersfield defeated Idaho 76-67 on Thursday night for the Roadrunners' first Western Athletic Conference home victory.

Ahmed grabbed 13 rebounds and Barnes 10 for a 42-31 advantage on the boards. Ahmed scored 10 points and Corey Hall 12 of his 14 in the second half for the Roadrunners (10-14, 3-7), who had lost their four previous WAC home games in their first year in the conference.

With Bakersfield trailing by one, Ahmed scored eight points in a 9-4 run for a 48-42 lead with 11:29 left. The Roadrunners built their lead to 12, 72-60, with 2:09 remaining.

Stephen Madison scored 18 points to lead the Vandals (10-15, 4-7), whose two-game win streak ended with their first loss to Bakersfield in four meetings.

The Vandals defeated the Roadrunners 64-61 on Jan. 18.