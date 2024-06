There has been much debate about what the Indiana Fever should do to protect Caitlin Clark, but one idea that took off was to add an enforcer to the roster.

The idea appeared to be endorsed by Clark’s boyfriend, former Iowa men’s basketball player Connor McCaffery.

He was seen liking posts on X that suggested the Fever needed that kind of player to help protect Clark after what happened Saturday, according to the New York Post.

Sky guard Chennedy Carter delivered a hip-check to Clark, sparking an intense debate on social media. Carter was called for a common foul, but it was later upgraded to a Flagrant-1 violation.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green wrote on Instagram that Clark needed an enforcer.

"Indiana better go invest in an enforcer… FAST!" he wrote in the comments section of an ESPNW post.

NBA veteran Matt Barnes was among those who called on her teammates to step up and protect her instead.

"I mean, throughout the season, she’s been getting beat up. Hard screens, elbows, knocked down," Barnes said in a video. "It is what it is; she’s not the first, she won’t be the last. My issue and my question is, Where the f--- are her teammates at? Where y’all at? Where are the rest of the Indiana Fever at?

"I’ve seen a couple of girls smirk when she’s got knocked down, half-ass to pick her up. Like, y’all supposed to protect the asset, protect the star. And although this is a team, you always protect your star. I was someone who protected the stars. You f--- with Kobe, (Chris Paul), Blake (Griffin), the list goes on, it’s going to be a problem."

Barnes added that WNBA players were going to continue to test Clark moving forward.

Fever general manager Lin Dunn and head coach Christie Sides were both critical of the treatment of Clark after the Sky game.