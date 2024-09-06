Caitlin Clark sets Fever record for most 3-pointers in single season during Indiana's loss to Lynx

Caitlin Clark reached another milestone during the Indiana Fever's game against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday.

In the first half, Clark drained her 103rd 3-pointer of the season, which put her in the top spot on the Fever's all-time list of threes in a single season.

Clark is no stranger to setting records.

Earlier this week, the WNBA rookie sensation recorded her 100th 3-pointer of the season as the Fever hosted the Los Angeles Sparks. She became the fastest player in league history to make that many shots from beyond the three-point arc in league history.

Clark finished Wednesday's game against the struggling Sparks with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. The stat line marked the second triple-double of her career.

She also is the first rookie and the fifth WNBA player to record more than one triple-double in a season. The recently retired Candace Parker, along with Courtney Williams, Sabrina Ionescu, and Alyssa Thomas are the other players in the exclusive club.

The Fever entered Friday night's game on a five-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Lynx traveled to Indiana with a 24-9 record, which placed them in the top spot in the Western Conference.

The Lynx ultimately defeated the Fever on Friday. Clark finished the 99-88 loss with 25 points.

She made 5 of her 10 attempts from beyond the three-point arc and had eight assists on the night.

The defeat dropped the Fever's record to 18-17. Indiana will be idle on Saturday, before welcoming the Atlanta Dream to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sept. 8.

