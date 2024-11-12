Caitlin Clark says Taylor Swift friendship bracelets cut off blood circulation in her arm at Eras Tour

Despite being a pro athlete, Caitlin Clark prioritized her Taylor Swift fandom over her own blood flow.

Clark said she went to see three of Swift's Eras Tour concerts, including two straight nights when Swift was in Indianapolis earlier this month. There, Clark said, fans tossed her so many friendship bracelets that when she put them all on, it cut off her blood circulation.

"I had a ton, all the way up the arm. I had to take them off. My circulation was getting cut off," Clark said at the Women's Leadership Summit Tuesday. "Everyone was just chucking their bracelets at me."

Cutting off blood circulation to a limb can cause numbness and even potential tissue damage if the circulation is cut off long enough.

Clark collected the bracelets at Swift's Nov. 1 concert from fans in the stands in Indianapolis.

The starting ticket price for the Nov. 1 concert was around $2,000 before fees among various vendors. However, the starting price plummeted in the days leading up to the concert to just $1,271 before fees by Friday morning on Vivid Seats.

Clark's WNBA salary for 2024 was $76,535. However, she is estimated to have made much more from other revenue sources.

Clark was recently pictured next to Swift on the cover of Time magazine's recent Inspiring Women special edition issue that featured eight women in positions of leadership, including multiple athletes. Clark and Swift were the only two figures on the top row, and Clark was the most highly placed athlete above veteran sports icons Serena Williams and Megan Rapinoe.

The reemergence of a past social media post by Clark while she was in college has also brought the fan bases of the two figures together.

"Taylor Swift welcome to the good side," Clark wrote Sept. 24, 2023, in a post on X with the hashtag "Chiefs Kingdom."

Clark has said multiple times she is a life-long Kansas City Chiefs fan. She posted right after Swift went public with her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce in September 2023.

On Sunday, when the Chiefs blocked a field goal to beat the Denver Broncos to remain undefeated, Clark posted on X to celebrate her favorite team's win.

Kelce said during an episode on his podcast, "New Heights," that he met Clark at one of Swift's concerts.

"(The concert) was fun. Saw Caitlin Clark there. Got to meet Caitlin. She’s awesome. She loves being out there in Indianapolis, says it’s a fun city. And we’re both just true Midwesterners to the heart. Played high school ball, college ball, pro ball all out here in the Midwest, and it was cool catching up with her," Kelce said.

"(Clark) was into the show for sure. She was there with her mom and a few friends ... I think this was like her third or fourth show she had been too. She’s a Swiftie through and through, man."

Kelce grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, went to college at the University of Cincinnati and has spent his entire 12-year NFL career with the Chiefs, all in the Midwest.

Clark’s hometown is West Des Moines, Iowa, where she helped bring women’s college basketball into the spotlight at the University of Iowa. She now plays for the Indiana Fever of the WNBA.