Caitlin Clark laid out by Alyssa Thomas in Fever's win over Sun

Indiana Fever rookie phenom Caitlin Clark has had her fair share of bumps and bruises throughout her first WNBA campaign, and she was roughed up a bit Wednesday night against the Connecticut Sun.

In the third quarter, Clark was trying to chase a Sun player when Connecticut center Alyssa Thomas laid her out with a pick on the perimeter.

Clark hit the court hard after making contact with Thomas’ right shoulder.

The whistle was quickly blown for an offensive foul on Thomas, but that’s all it was, a common foul.

Clark has been the victim of flagrant fouls this season, both of which came against the Chicago Sky.

The first was a check from Chennedy Carter, which made headlines in early June. Carter knocked Clark to the floor, and though it was initially called a common foul, the WNBA upgraded it to a flagrant foul.

Carter defended it after the game, calling it a "basketball play."

Then Carter’s teammate, Angel Reese, another rookie star, hit Clark in the head on a block attempt in a different matchup with the Fever this season. Clark, again, hit the deck with force, and Reese was called for a flagrant foul after a review.

Like Carter, Reese said she was just making a basketball play.

Clark broke the WNBA rookie single-season record for 3-pointers in the first quarter Wednesday, hitting a stepback 26-footer over DiJonai Carrington for her first basket of the game.

While Clark has been busting through WNBA rookie records this season, the Fever collected a tough win over the Sun, 84-80.

Indiana is 15-16, sitting in seventh place overall in the WNBA standings.

