Caitlin Clark, Fever teammates ecstatic to meet Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas

WNBA Rookie of the Year frontrunner Caitlin Clark broke the league record for 3-pointers by a first-year player during the Indiana Fever's win over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday.

And a special guest was in attendance to watch Clark and the Fever win a second consecutive game amid their playoff push – superstar American gymnast Simone Biles.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist said the game in Indianapolis marked her first time taking in WNBA action in person.

After the Fever's 84-80 victory, Clark and the rest of the Fever team had a chance to meet and greet Biles and Olympic gold medalist track star Gabby Thomas.

Biles and Thomas smiled, hugged and posed for photos with the basketball pros.

"The squad was ecstatic to meet Simone Biles and Gabby Thomas after our win at @GainbridgeFH . the reactions," the Fever wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, and across its other social media platforms.

At the end of the video, Biles compared the interaction she had with the WNBA players to what she previously encountered with male athletes.

"They were so excited. Oh my god. It's like usually the boy will just pass and be like 'Yup.' But they were so excited, that was so cool," Biles said.

Biles later took to social media and expressed her excitement about the growth of women's sports.

"EVERYONE WATCHES WOMENS SPORTS so happy to be able to go support! My first of many WNBA games," she wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Thomas also hinted that she was eager to attend another WNBA game in the future. "First WNBA game of many! Had so much fun supporting these stars," Thomas wrote on X.

The Fever return to action on Friday, when they take on Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was also spotted in the crowd during the Fever's latest victory.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was also spotted in the crowd during the Fever's latest victory.