WNBA rookie phenom Caitlin Clark was "most excited" to meet New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge during a visit to the Bronx on Saturday.

But she was still surprised by the sheer size of the man who awaited her.

Clark was a celebrity guest for the Yankees' first game of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers.

She wore a custom Yankees home jersey that included her name and her No. 22 and got access to the field, the Yankees clubhouse and the YES Network broadcast booth.

When Clark joined Yankees broadcasters Michael Kay and Paul O'Neill on-air in the top of the third inning, she revealed her experience of seeing Judge up close for the first time, admitting he was the player she was most excited to meet.

"He's huge. He's pretty swole, too. Not just tall, he's pretty sole," Clark said.

Judge's 6-foot-7, 282-pound frame blew past her expectations.

"He's way bigger than even people think," Clark said. "You know he's big, but then when you get next to him, it's like, ‘Oh my gosh, you could probably play football, just about any sport you want to.’ He’d probably be pretty good at basketball, too. But, yeah, he's a good guy, down-to-earth. … He’s like double my height."

However, at 6-foot, 152-pound Clark isn't that small.

The 22-year-old Clark was the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever after a storied career at Iowa. As a Hawkeye, Clark broke the NCAA record for most points scored by a basketball player, male or female.

Clark had time to visit Yankee Stadium after she was controversially left off of the U.S. women's Olympic basketball team. However, she was named a WNBA All-Star as a rookie and is a top contender for the league's Rookie of The Year award.

Judge, 30, is in the midst of arguably the best season of his career. Judge is leading all of baseball in home runs with 41, RBIs with 105 and OPS with a 1.148, and he could be well on his way to his second American League MVP.

