Anthony Volpe says Jazz Chisholm Jr already providing 'juice and energy' in Yankees clubhouse: 'He's a baller'

Jazz Chisholm Jr. showed up to Fenway Park in Boston at 5:41 p.m. on Sunday night to play for his new team, the New York Yankees, with a 7:10 p.m. first pitch on the schedule.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck a trade with the Miami Marlins for the versatile Chisholm, and he was in the lineup right away, thrust into one of sports' most historic rivalries to start this new chapter in his career.

It was a pedestrian debut, as Chisholm collected one hit, an infield single, but even that one time on base in five at-bats showcased why the Yankees wanted him. Chisholm stole third base to get into scoring position, and he scored his first Yankees run on a sacrifice fly.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, it was Monday night in Philadelphia against the NL-best Phillies that immediately endeared Chisholm to Yankees fans all over the world.

Chisholm notched four homers, two in each game, and eight RBI over the first two matchups of the series, including the go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the seventh in the opener. He also played third base for the first time in his career and looked like a natural.

Yankees fans have quickly become infatuated with Chisholm and his magical start, but his teammates love everything about him as well.

JAZZ CHISHOLM JR. MAKES YANKEES DEBUT, ONE DAY AFTER BEING ACQUIRED FROM MARLINS IN TRADE

"It’s been amazing. He’s a baller," shortstop Anthony Volpe told Fox News Digital following the 5-1 East Coast road trip that appears to have the Yankees back on track after a rough stretch. "The fact that he showed off that early, and he’s so excited to be a part of the team. His energy is so infectious as it is, but we’re so happy to get him."

Volpe added that Chisholm has brought "juice and energy" to the clubhouse, which is no surprise considering the swagger and flare he plays the game with every time he is on the diamond.

It was said that when the Yankees made the trade, Derek Jeter and CC Sabathia were consulted by GM Brian Cashman to see if they believed Chisholm's personality, or rather his aura, would fit well in the Bronx. They both signed off on it, and Volpe believes everyone is already seeing that with his interactions with teammates.

"I think the fans are getting to see what we saw really early," he explained. "That’s why I don’t think anyone’s surprised with his debut. I’m really excited to see the reception he gets [at Yankee Stadium] – I know the fans are going to love him. They already do."

As Volpe knows, along with the rest of his team, Yankees fans are about as faithful as it comes in sports. They will cheer until their throat is sore when playing well, but will certainly let players know when they are not.

Chisholm is expected to receive a frenzy of cheers from fans when he touches the field at Yankee Stadium for the first time Friday night, when the Bronx Bombers begin a homestand, starting with the Toronto Blue Jays.

It is a home that Chisholm might need time getting adjusted to, but Volpe believes the Yankees' clubhouse has already become a safe space for him just as much as he's energizing it.

"I can’t speak for him, but I just know that for me personally our clubhouse is so good and so welcoming, and it helps people play their best no matter who you are," Volpe said. "From the first time he came in, I feel like he hopefully felt that. Obviously, having [Aaron] Judge being our captain, he’s the best at, I think, everything. But I think with fitting in new people and being personable, especially quickly, and making them feel like they’re a real part of the team and part of the family. That’s how we look at it, and it helps a lot of people do their best."

While Yankees fans will hope more home runs come this weekend, the team could not be more ecstatic about how natural he looks at third base – a hole in the lineup prior to the deadline. Volpe got the closest look at Chisholm in the hot corner given his position, and he said the Bahamian All-Star is already creating goals with him.

"He wants us to be the best left side in baseball, so it’s exciting, and I know we’re going to put in a lot more work," Volpe said. "But I think the first interactions and the first times through it went pretty well."

Buying in and showing out – that is what Chisholm is doing to kick off his Yankees tenure.

GETTING RIGHT WITH RECOVER 180

It is not just Chisholm who is producing for the Yankees, it is everyone, including Volpe, who is hitting over .320 since mid-July.

He knows the 162-game season is a grind, and making sure he is right physically is key to ensuring he is playing every night for the Yankees. That is why he partnered with RECOVER 180, the organic sports drink from renowned beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, which was formulated to provide balanced hydration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For me, the baseball season is so demanding," Volpe said. "We play 162 games, and such a big part of being able to go out there every day, compete, and give your best is how you recover. To have a drink, one, that tastes so good, and then obviously it’s organic, has all the electrolytes and vitamins and antioxidants. It's huge for me. It makes me feel better."