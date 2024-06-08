Caitlin Clark not being chosen for Olympics is a 'good thing for her,' Jemele Hill says

Normally, getting snubbed from representing your country in the Olympics is a gut-punch.

Surely, Caitlin Clark had that reaction when she received the news that she had not made the 12-person roster for the Paris games next month.

However, one media personality says it could be a blessing in disguise.

Jemele Hill, formerly of ESPN, said Clark not playing for the gold medal is actually a "good thing for her."

"In the span of weeks, she went from playing college ball, to becoming a professional, to having a grind of schedule. A multi-week break probably isn’t the worst thing in the world," Hill noted in an X post.

Clark barely had an offseason – her college career wrapped up on April 7 after nearly a six-month season, and then one week later, she was the first overall pick of the WNBA Draft to the Indiana Fever.

She was practicing almost immediately, and the Fever kicked off the WNBA season on May 14, with their preseason beginning 11 days prior.

The WNBA season will pause for nearly a month due to the Olympics – the Fever will be off from July 18 to Aug. 15, making it the largest gap in between games for Clark since before her final season at Iowa began.

Perhaps Clark could take some time off from the pressure for a bit, but it didn't seem to affect her on Friday night.

The rookie phenom from Iowa tied her career-high of 30 points on Friday night and helped her Indiana Fever get an 85-83 win over the Washington Mystics.

Clark tied a WNBA rookie record with seven three-pointers, joining Crystal Robinson as the only players to make that many shots from behind the arc in their first year in the league.

Her seven 3s were also the most in a game in Fever history, breaking Tamika Catchings' record of six in 2002.

Clark also grabbed eight rebounds and handed out six assists, joining New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu as the only rookies to put up a 30-5-5 line in a contest in the history of the WNBA.

Clark's Fever are 3-9 on the young season.

