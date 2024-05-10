Expand / Collapse search
NBA Playoffs

Caitlin Clark attends Pacers-Knicks playoff game with Fever teammates in suite

The Pacers and Fever both play at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Caitlin Clark is already getting the superstar treatment in Indianapolis.

The Indiana Fever selected Clark, the NCAA's all-time points leader, with the first overall pick in last month's WNBA Draft.

She's only played in two preseason games, but she's already a star in town.

Caitlin Clark talks to the media

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever talks to reporters during media day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse May 1, 2024, in Indianapolis.  (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Clark and several Fever teammates attended the Pacers' playoff game against the New York Knicks in a suite Friday night.

After Tyrese Haliburton drilled a 3-pointer, the camera panned to Clark celebrating.

The Pacers entered the game down 2-0 in the series, losing both games at Madison Square Garden. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle placed a lot of the blame on the refs, sending in 78 clips of plays to the NBA for review, including 49 from Game 2.

Caitlin Clark stepback

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever during a game against the Atlanta Dream May 9, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.  (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Carlisle said the refs were biased against "small market" teams and was fined $35,000.

Clark's superstardom in Indiana began almost immediately. Her jersey sales set Fanatics records for the most sales ever for a rookie.

Apparently, Tim McGraw was one of the fans to get one. He wore Clark's Fever jersey during a recent concert at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where both the Fever and Pacers play.

Clark dropped 21 points in her preseason debut, but her WNBA career will officially begin Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun on the road.

Caitlin Clark signs autographs

Caitlin Clark at the WNBA Draft at the Brooklyn Academy of Music April 15, 2024, in New York, N.Y. (Cora Veltman/Sportico via Getty Images)

Her first home game with the Fever will be Thursday against the New York Liberty, who lost in the WNBA Finals to the Las Vegas Aces last season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.