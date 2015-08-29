Caio shines as Kashima Antlers beats Kawasaki Frontale 3-1

KAWASAKI, Japan (AP) Brazilian forward Caio shone as Kashima Antlers picked up its sixth straight win to remain top of the J-League second stage table, beating Kawasaki Frontale 3-1 Saturday.

The 21-year-old Caio - who went to a Japanese high school and was voted J-League Young Player of the Year in 2014 - struck a crisp opener from just outside the penalty area in the 51st minute. Mu Kanazaki added a second for the visitors seven minutes later.

Elsinho pulled one back for Kawasaki in the 84th but it wasn't enough to prevent Masatada Ishii's side improving to 22 points, with Shuhei Akasaki adding a third in the 93rd minute.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima remains a point behind after beating Nagoya Grampus 5-2. Douglas scored a hat trick for the 2012 and 2013 champion.