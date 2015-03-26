Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update March 26, 2015

Cain goes eight strong, Giants hang on in Atlanta

By | Sports Network

Atlanta, GA – Matt Cain pitched eight brilliant innings and 5, at Turner Field.

Orlando Cabrera and Eli Whiteside had RBI singles during a four-run fourth inning and Pablo Sandoval drove in a pair of runs. Mike Fontenot went 3-for-5 and scored twice.

San Francisco lost by a run in each of the first two contests of this four- game series, but bounced back Wednesday by going 5-for-12 with runners in scoring position. The Giants struggled in those situations over their previous 25 games with a .153 average. In fact, they were just 2-for-21 over their last six contests. They had four sacrifice flies in Wednesday's game, including one from Cain.

Cain (10-9), who was the beneficiary of the offensive support, snapped a personal three-game slide. He allowed five hits and struck out nine batters.

Jair Jurrjens (12-5) had a rocky return from the disabled list. The right- hander, who had been out since August 2 with a strained right knee, was charged with eight hits and five runs over six innings. Jurrjens is now winless in his last five starts and hasn't won since July 6 against Colorado.

Martin Prado had a two-run double in the ninth inning for the NL wild card- leading Braves, who lost for just the third time in 10 games.