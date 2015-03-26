Cain goes eight strong, Giants hang on in Atlanta

Matt Cain pitched eight brilliant innings and 5, at Turner Field.

Orlando Cabrera and Eli Whiteside had RBI singles during a four-run fourth inning and Pablo Sandoval drove in a pair of runs. Mike Fontenot went 3-for-5 and scored twice.

San Francisco lost by a run in each of the first two contests of this four- game series, but bounced back Wednesday by going 5-for-12 with runners in scoring position. The Giants struggled in those situations over their previous 25 games with a .153 average. In fact, they were just 2-for-21 over their last six contests. They had four sacrifice flies in Wednesday's game, including one from Cain.

Cain (10-9), who was the beneficiary of the offensive support, snapped a personal three-game slide. He allowed five hits and struck out nine batters.

Jair Jurrjens (12-5) had a rocky return from the disabled list. The right- hander, who had been out since August 2 with a strained right knee, was charged with eight hits and five runs over six innings. Jurrjens is now winless in his last five starts and hasn't won since July 6 against Colorado.

Martin Prado had a two-run double in the ninth inning for the NL wild card- leading Braves, who lost for just the third time in 10 games.