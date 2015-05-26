Cabrera's 4 hits, 2 HRs lead Tigers over Indians

Cleveland, OH (SportsNetwork.com) - Miguel Cabrera went 4-for-4 with his first two homers of the season and four RBI, leading the unbeaten Detroit Tigers to an 8-5 win over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

The Tigers swept the three-game series and improved to 6-0 for the first time since 1985, the season after they won their most recent World Series title.

Cabrera hit a two-run homer in the first inning and added a solo blast in the fourth to lead an 11-hit outburst by the away team. Cleveland intentionally walked the two-time American League MVP with two outs and a runner on first base in the eighth inning.

J.D. Martinez chipped in three hits and three RBI, including a solo homer in the ninth inning for some insurance.

Detroit, which swept Minnesota to open the season, has outscored its opponents 47-16 so far this season.

Left-hander Kyle Lobstein (1-0) got his first win in three starts against the Indians after giving up three runs, eight hits and two walks in five innings.

Ryan Raburn had two hits, including a two-run single, for the Indians.

The Tigers scored three runs in each of the first two innings, chasing Indians starter T.J. House (0-1) after just four outs.

"I thought our energy was really good," said Indians manager Terry Francona. "That's a tough way to start a game, after last night, we're down quick and nobody stopped playing."

The first run scored when Roberto Perez threw wide to third base trying to get Rajai Davis stealing. Cabrera followed with his first homer of the season into the left-field seats.

After Carlos Santana hit an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning, Cabrera stroked one in the second inning and Martinez chased House with a bases-loaded two-run single that made it 6-1.

Raburn hit a two-run single in the third for Cleveland, but Cabrera got one of them back with a leadoff blast to left in the fourth off Austin Adams.

The Indians scratched together two runs off Blaine Hardy in the eighth before Martinez led off the ninth with his third homer of the season to push the lead to 8-5.

Game Notes

Detroit is 10-1 in last 11 games against Cleveland ... The Tigers have won all three of the games Lobstein has started against the Indians ... The Indians placed catcher Yan Gomes on the 15-day disabled list and said he could miss between six and eight weeks with a sprained knee ligament suffered during the ninth inning on Saturday ... House gave up six hits and three walks in his first career start against the Tigers. The 25-year-old lefty was 5-3 in 19 appearances as a rookie last year, including 18 starts ... Detroit remains on the road for a three-game series in Pittsburgh starting Monday ... Cleveland starts a two-game home series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.