Cabrera homers, Sanchez throws 4 hitless in return from WBC; Tigers beat Florida Southern 11-0

Miguel Cabrera homered on the first pitch he saw since returning from the World Baseball Classic and the Detroit Tigers beat Florida Southern 11-0 on Wednesday.

Cabrera, who batted .333 with a homer for Venezuela in the WBC, arrived in camp on Tuesday and connected in his only at-bat against the Division II school.

Anibal Sanchez struck out six in four hitless innings for the Tigers in his first outing since Venezuela was eliminated in the first round of the tournament.

Max Scherzer started and pitched four scoreless innings, striking out seven. He hasn't allowed a run in 8 2-3 this spring.

The Tigers struck out 16 and allowed just two hits.

Torii Hunter also homered for Detroit and Steven Moya went 3 for 3 for the Tigers.