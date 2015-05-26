Cabrera hits 400th home run as Tigers top Cardinals

St. Louis, MO (SportsNetwork.com) - Jose Iglesias singled home the winning run in the 10th inning, and Miguel Cabrera hit the 400th home run of his career to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the second of a three-game set.

With Matt Belisle (1-1) on the mound, J.D. Martinez walked and Yoenis Cespedes singled. A pair of fly outs left runners on the corners, and Iglesias dropped a single into right for the lead.

Joakim Soria came on to close out the game and gave up a leadoff single to Matt Holliday, who tried to stretch it out to a double and was nailed. Matt Adams followed with a single, but Soria then struck out Mark Reynolds and Yadier Molina for his 12th save of the season.

Blaine Hardy (1-0) picked up the win for a scoreless inning of relief, while David Price allowed three runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings for the Tigers, who have won three straight.

Tyler Lyons allowed three runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings for the Cardinals, who have dropped five of their last seven.

"We've got to start seeing these starters go deeper in the games because it's killing our bullpen," said St. Louis manager Mike Matheny. "There's nothing much else to say about that, we've just got to do it."

Cabrera wasted little time reaching the milestone, crushing a pitch over the center-field wall with two outs in the first inning. He passed Andres Galarraga for the most home runs by a Venezuelan-born player in major league history.

"It means a lot to me," Cabrera said. "I never expected to hit 400 in the big leagues. I just want to play and win games."

Price threw only two pitches in the bottom of the first before rain halted play. Following a one hour and 20 minute delay, the Cardinals quickly tied it on a home run to right by Matt Carpenter.

Peter Bourjos homered to left-center field with one out in the second to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead, but the Tigers answered with two runs in the third.

Rajai Davis hit a leadoff triple and scored on a double by Ian Kinsler. Cespedes then drove in the go-ahead run with a one-out single to left. A two- out walk by James McCann loaded the bases, but Lyons retired Iglesias on a fly ball to center to avoid further damage.

Price settled into a groove and retired 11 in a row before Jhonny Peralta tied the game at 3-3 with a home run to left in the sixth.

Prior to the game, St. Louis activated Grichuk (strained lower back) from the 15-day disabled list and optioned first baseman/outfielder Xavier Scruggs to Triple-A Memphis ... Detroit stranded 11 while St. Louis left nine on base.