Buzz: Latest news from around the horn

OFFSEASON | SPRING TRAINING | APRIL

April 30 News and Notes Cabrera's been carrying the load in Detroit -- 12:28 p.m.

Close followers of baseball reportage are aware that Scott Boras will, from time to time, make bold statements about the value of his clients.

As the best-known agent in baseball, he's entitled to do that.

But Boras' opinions aren't restricted to his clientele. So, consider this statement from a Thursday telephone interview - about a player he doesn't represent:

"Miguel Cabrera, the way he's playing right now, he's the MVP of baseball at this point in the season. He's won games singlehandedly."

Here's a statement you won't see too often: It's quite difficult to argue with Boras on this point.

The Tigers' rotation has a 5.56 ERA. That's the worst in the American League.

They have committed 21 errors. That's tied for the most in baseball.

And yet they are 13-10, only 1/2; games back of Minnesota in the AL Central. They just took a three-game series from the Twins.

Without Cabrera's production, they would probably be a fourth-place team.

He entered the weekend hitting .464 with runners in scoring position. That's the best mark in the majors among players with at least 25 at-bats in such situations.

He's also hitting better than .400 in "close and late" at-bats, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

Cabrera leads the majors with 25 RBIs. He is close to the top in the AL with a .330 batting average.

He has hit five home runs and is again on pace to finish with 30-plus. The ball carries better at Comerica Park during the summer months, so that total could increase a lot in June, July and August.

Remember: He's only two years removed from leading the AL with 37 homers.

A Triple Crown? We can't rule out the possibility.

-- Jon Paul Morosi