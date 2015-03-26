Burrows' Goal 11 Seconds Into OT, Canucks Lead 2-0

Alex Burrows circled the net and scored a stunning goal 11 seconds into overtime, and the Vancouver Canucks took a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup finals with a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

Right after the opening faceoff, Burrows received a pass from Daniel Sedin and streaked down the boards, eluding Boston captain Zdeno Chara behind the net before extending his stick for a wraparound goal to beat Boston goalie Tim Thomas for his second goal of the game.

Daniel Sedin tied it with 10:23 left in the third period for the Canucks, who are halfway to the franchise's first championship. Burrows, who avoided suspension for this game after apparently biting Boston's Patrice Bergeron, also up Sedin's tying goal with a sharp pass from the slot.

Game 3 is Monday in Boston.