Burnett outpitches Jimenez as Phillies beat Orioles 6-5 for third win of spring

The Philadelphia Phillies scored four runs in two innings off Ubaldo Jimenez and beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 Wednesday for their third win in 15 spring training games.

A.J. Burnett took a three-hitter into the fifth inning for Philadelphia but was pulled after giving up a leadoff walk and two-run homer to Nolan Reimold. The 37-year-old Burnett was 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA in his first two starts.

Domonic Brown hit a two-out, three-run triple in the first, and Ben Revere and Freddy Galvis hit successive triples in the second to make it 4-0.

Jimenez was making his second appearance with Baltimore since signing a $50 million, four-year contract last month. In his first outing, the right-hander struck out three in two perfect innings against Philadelphia.

In this one, Jimenez allowed four hits and walked three with no strikeouts.

Philadelphia (3-10-2) hit four triples in its second win since Feb. 28.