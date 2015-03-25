Burke out as Maple Leafs' GM

The Toronto Maple Leafs fired general manager Brian Burke on Wednesday, replacing him with David Nonis.

Burke had been the Maple Leafs' president and GM since November 2008.

"I've worked closely with our Board to evaluate the long-term direction of the Leafs, and as a result of this assessment we have decided to make these leadership changes," said MLSE president and COO Tom Anselmi.

Burke will stay on in a senior advisory role.

"Brian will not have direct authority over hockey operations, however this new role will allow our Board and I to continue to benefit from his hockey expertise," Anselmi added. "We want to thank Brian for accepting his new role and staying on with our organization."

Nonis, the 14th GM in franchise history, has also been appointed the Maple Leafs' senior vice president. He had served as senior vice president of hockey operations since joining the team on Dec. 6, 2008.

"We are grateful to have such a deep and talented hockey operations department to allow us to make such significant changes seamlessly," Anselmi said. "We believe in Dave and the team and their abilities to lead the Maple Leafs out of this lockout and into the upcoming season."

Nonis replaced Burke as Vancouver's general manager in 2004. Nonis was relieved of his duties by the Canucks after the 2007-08 season.