WOLFSBURG, Germany --

Wolfsburg says it has signed Netherlands defender Jeffrey Bruma from PSV Eindhoven until 2021.

Bruma is returning to the Bundesliga, having played for Hamburger SV between 2011 and 2013. Bruma made 40 Bundesliga appearances, without having much of an impact.

The Dutchman is expected to fill the gap left by the departure of Naldo for Bundesliga rival Schalke.