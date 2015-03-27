Bumgarner shines as Giants best Padres

Madison Bumgarner spun 7 2/3 innings of one-run ball as the Giants defeated the Padres 4-1 in the finale of a three- game set at AT&T Park.

Bumgarner (4-1) scattered six hits and punched out six to earn his fourth consecutive victory. Santiago Casilla worked around a two-out walk in the ninth to record his fourth save of the year.

"I'm not surprised to see what he's done this month because he's a great talent," said Giants manager Bruce Bochy about Bumgarner's recent success. "He knows what he wants to do out there and he's throwing a lot of strikes."

Pablo Sandoval belted a solo shot in the first and Joaquin Arias added a two- run triple in the sixth for the Giants, who have won two straight.

Clayton Richard (1-3) was charged with all four runs on eight hits over seven innings in the start. Chris Denorfia clubbed an RBI double to account for the lone San Diego run as the Padres dropped two straight after winning the opener of the series and continue to search for their first series win of the season.

The Giants struck for two in the first as Angel Pagan opened the frame with a single to extend his hit streak to 14 games. Pagan then advanced all the way to third on an errant pickoff attempt from Richard before scoring on a sacrifice fly from Melky Cabrera.

Sandoval, who had his 20-game hit streak broken on Saturday after an 0-for-4 performance, quickly started a new one, launching a solo blast into the left- field seats for a 2-0 lead.

San Diego cut the lead in half with a run in the fifth as Jason Bartlett singled to start the frame and Denorfia plated him three batters later with a double into center field.

San Francisco gained some breathing room in the sixth as Buster Posey worked a one-out walk and Brett Pill followed with a double. After Hector Sanchez was unable to plate Posey with a ground out, Arias punched a triple the other way to give the Giants a 4-1 lead.

"The Posey at-bat with the walk really hurt us," Richard said. "If we get him, then it's a different inning. The odds are in your favor when you get them to put the ball in play."

Game Notes

San Diego will open a nine-game homestand on Monday as it hosts the Milwaukee Brewers for three games...San Francisco will host the Miami Marlins for a three-game set beginning on Tuesday...San Diego went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left six on base while the Giants finished 1-for-7 with men in scoring position and stranded five baserunners.