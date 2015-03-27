Bumgarner, Giants stifle Phillies

Madison Bumgarner pitched six-plus innings and the San Francisco Giants topped the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-2, in the second contest of a three-game set at AT&T Park.

Bumgarner (2-1), who signed a five-year extension with the Giants on Monday, gave up just two runs and scattered seven hits while fanning a pair and issuing just one walk.

Nate Schierholtz had three hits and an RBI, Buster Posey had three hits, while Melky Cabrera, Pablo Sandoval, and Brandon Crawford all added an RBI for San Francisco, which snapped a brief two-game slide.

Hunter Pence cracked a solo homer and Carlos Ruiz knocked in a run for the Phillies, who had a two-game winning streak halted.

Joe Blanton (1-2) took the loss after giving up four runs on 11 hits over five innings.

Both teams struggled offensively, as the Giants went 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10, while the Phillies were 1-for-11 with men in scoring position and left eight on base.