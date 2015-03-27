Bulls sign Gibson to multi-year deal

The Chicago Bulls signed forward Taj Gibson to a multi-year extension.

Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed, but the Chicago Tribune is reporting the pact is for four years and $38 million.

"Taj has proven to be a key member of our team and we are very pleased to have reached an agreement with him," general manager Gar Forman said. "We look forward to him to continue to develop his game and we are happy that Taj will be a Bull long term."

The 26th overall pick of the 2009 draft, Gibson, tallied nine points and 7.5 rebounds per game a year ago.

"I'm very happy that I'm going to remain a Bull for the long haul," said Gibson. "The Bulls are like my second family and I'm excited to know that I'm going to continue to wear 'Bulls' across my chest."

The USC product has career averages 7.9 points and 6.2 boards.