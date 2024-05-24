Bulls' Lonzo Ball 'healed up' and 'back on the court' after gruesome injury setbacks

Lonzo Ball's NBA career has been plagued by injuries. But after sitting out more than two calendar years, the Chicago Bulls guard finally appears to be on the right path.

The 26-year-old Ball has had multiple surgeries on his knee. He has not appeared in an NBA game since January 2022. During a recent episode of the "What an Experience" podcast, he opened up about some of the issues he's faced after the serious injury that has kept him idle an extended period of time.

"To make a long story short, ultimately, it started with a meniscus tear, basically started on the Lakers when I tore it the first time," Ball explained. "(I) tore it a couple more times to a point to where there was no more meniscus left. Bone on bone was rubbing. So, the cartilage was gone, and the bone was messed up.

"So, I had to get a new meniscus from a donor. I had to get a bone allograft, and I had to get some new cartilage put in as well. All that healed up, and now I’m back on the court."

Ball also suggested he lost a year as doctors worked to learn exactly what he was dealing with over the course of the 2021-22 season.

But Ball is optimistic about his basketball future.

"I definitely plan on playing again," Ball told reporters in October during Bulls media day. "I'm only 25. I feel like the rehab process has been going well so far. No setbacks. So, for me, it's just keeping my head up, just keep doing the work."

While these recent comments shed some light on what the NBA star was dealing with, the Bulls and Ball are also likely hopeful he will be able to contribute during the 2024-25 season.

Chicago finished the 2021-22 regular season with 46 wins and qualified for the playoffs, but lost in the first round to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ball, the No. 2 overall draft pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017, improved his overall game by the time he joined the Bulls. His 3-point shooting and free throw percentage had noticeably improved before Ball's knee became problematic.

