©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Bulldogs overcome potent Jacksonville offense to win Pioneer Football League opener 45-27

By | Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Matt Lancaster led Butler University to a 45-27 win over Jacksonville, passing for one touchdown and rushing for two more in a Pioneer Football League game Saturday.

The Bulldogs (3-2, 1-0 Pioneer) were looking for their first-ever Sunshine State win and found it, exploding in the second half with 31 unanswered points.

Jacksonville (2-3, 1-1 Pioneer) led at the half, 10-7, but was unable to keep up despite 509 yards passing, including three touchdowns, from Steven Hughes. Coming off back-to-back 69-point games, the Dolphins scored a field goal in the opening drive of the game and followed up with a 64-yard touchdown pass from Hughes to Andrew Robustelli, who also caught an 81-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Trae Heeter rushed for two Butler touchdowns and Brendan Shannon caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Lancaster.