Buffalo Bills tight end levels Miami Dolphins defensive back, ends his season early

Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas delivered a brutal block on Miami Dolphins defensive back Torry McTyer during a play in the first quarter Sunday, ending McTyer's day -- and season -- early.

Thomas hit McTyer during a catch-and-run from running back Chris Ivory during the season finale, which Buffalo won against the visiting Dolphins, 42-17. Aside from significant pain to McTyer, the play also led to great field position for the Bills and, later, a touchdown.

McTyer, playing in place of the inactive Xavien Howard, was placed into the concussion protocol and did not return to the game, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Thomas, a former quarterback at Virginia Tech, is in his fourth season in the league. He’s listed at 6-6, 250 pounds.

McTyer, who is in his second season in the league, is listed at 5-11, 188 pounds. It appeared on video replays that McTyer never saw Thomas coming.