Buffalo Bills sign rookie free-agent DB Don Unamba

The Buffalo Bills have signed rookie free agent defensive back Don Unamba.

The signing was announced Wednesday, after the Bills completed their fourth day of training camp in suburban Rochester.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds, Unamba initially signed with St. Louis following the NFL draft before being cut by the Rams in June. He played college at Southern Arkansas, where he had three interceptions and a school-record 17 pass breakups in 11 starts last season.

The Bills return to practice on Friday.