Buffalo Bills sign former Chiefs TE Tony Moeaki, who has recovered from broken shoulder

Tight end Tony Moeaki will get what's essentially a four-week tryout in Buffalo to show he's healthy after being signed by the Bills.

The former Chiefs player has been out since breaking his shoulder in Kansas City's preseason win over Pittsburgh on Aug. 23. He was then released by the Chiefs after reaching an injury settlement in October.

At 6-foot-3. 252 pounds, Moeaki first gained prominence during his rookie season in 2010, when he had 47 catches for 556 yards and three touchdowns. His career has since been slowed by injuries, including a torn left ACL that forced him to miss the entire 2011 season.

The Bills (4-8) play at Tampa Bay (3-9) on Sunday. Buffalo made room to sign Moeaki on Wednesday by cutting running back Tashard Choice.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org