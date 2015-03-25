Buffalo agree to terms with Ellis

The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to terms with forward Matt Ellis to a two-year, two-way contract on Wednesday.

The 6-foot, 212-pound left winger played just six games with the Sabres last year. He spent most of the season playing for Buffalo's AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans, where he tallied seven goals and 12 points in 32 games.

An eight-year veteran, Ellis has 16 goals and 25 assists in 267 career games with the Red Wings (2006-08), Kings (2008) and Sabres (2008-13).