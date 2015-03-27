Buehrle's complete game stops Padres 4-1

Mark Buehrle threw a complete-game five-hitter and pinch hitter Greg Dobbs drove in the go-ahead run to lift the Miami Marlins to their season-high fifth straight victory with a 4-1 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

With a bullpen depleted due to overuse recently and closer Heath Bell getting demoted, Miami manager Ozzie Guillen was counting on Buehrle to pitch deep in the game, and he delivered.

Buehrle (2-4) allowed one run and five hits with two walks and three strikeouts in a game that lasted 2 hours, 18 minutes one day after the teams played a 12-inning game that lasted 4:45.

Buehrle, one of the Marlins' key offseason free-agent signings, threw his first complete game since Oct. 2, 2010, with the Chicago White Sox. Buehrle was coming off his shortest start of the season, a five-inning stint in a 9-5 loss against Arizona.

Omar Infante, who doubled in the go-ahead run in Friday's 9-8 win in 12 innings, had two RBIs with a double and a sacrifice fly.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a solo homer in the ninth and Hanley Ramirez, who came into the game hitting just .198, had three hits.

Dobbs' pinch hit single in a two-run eighth inning put the Marlins ahead.

Jose Reyes led off the inning with a walk and Emilio Bonifacio followed with an infield single. After Dale Thayer replaced Clayton Richard, Ramirez reached on a fielder's choice, Dobbs pinch hit for Austin Kearns and singled to center for a 2-1 lead.

Infante then hit a sacrifice fly.

Richard (1-4) gave up three runs and nine hits over seven innings. The left-hander struck out seven and walked three.

After two of the NL's lowest-scoring teams combined for 17 runs on 24 hits on Friday night, the clubs reverted to their previous form.

Ramirez led off the Marlins' fourth with a one-out single but was thrown out going to third base on Kearns' single. Infante followed with a run-scoring double.

Chase Headley tied the score in the sixth on an RBI single that scored Jesus Guzman, who doubled.

Notes: Buehrle has pitched 28 complete games. ... Padres closer Huston Street was placed on the 15-day DL with a strain near his pitching shoulder. The team announced the move Saturday, saying Street has a strained right lat. ... Marlins LF Logan Morrison was held out of the starting lineup for the second straight game with a sore right knee. ... San Diego selected the contract of RHP Miles Mikolas from Double-A San Antonio and transferred INF Logan Forsythe from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL. Mikolas made his major-league debut in the ninth inning. ... Miami optioned OF Bryan Petersen and rookie LHP Dan Jennings to Triple-A New Orleans on Saturday. The Marlins recalled RHP Chris Hatcher and RHP Sandy Rosario from New Orleans. ... RHP Ricky Nolasco (3-0, 2.76) will oppose RHP Joe Wieland (0-4, 4.91) in the three-game finale on Sunday.