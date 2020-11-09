Tom Brady on 35-point loss against Saints: 'It starts with me'

A somber Tom Brady addressed reporters Sunday night following his worst career loss by point differential, simply putting it as: “I certainly have to play a lot better.”

Brady and the Bucs suffered a 35-point loss against the New Orleans Saints at home on Sunday -- his largest margin ever -- but he began his postgame press conference by explaining that not every play on his part was a bad play.

“Speaking for tonight, one was tipped on a screen pass. You hate to have those happen, but the guy made a good play. Then, on fourth down, I kind of threw it up in the air. The other one, I definitely saw something and kind of predetermined what I thought was going to happen and made a bad play.”

In addition to throwing three interceptions, Brady was sacked three times as the Bucs fell 38-3 to the Saints, who now lead the NFC South. But the legendary quarterback wouldn’t chalk it up to just poor play -- Brady knows just how good the Saints are.

“It’s about playing better and execution,” he said. “When you play good teams, there’s little margin of error. They’ve been a great team for a long time. They’ve got a lot of good players. If we’re going to beat them, we’re going to have to play a lot better than we played tonight.”

Despite the Bucs setting the NFL record for fewest rushing attempts in a game, Brady was optimistic for next week’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

“I certainly have to play a lot better,” he said. “Turning the ball over against good teams never helps. We just didn’t play the way we were capable of playing. Everyone’s got to do a lot better, and it starts with me. Get back to work tomorrow morning and try to make it a better week.”