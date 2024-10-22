Bucs' Todd Bowles defends decision to keep Chris Godwin in game despite small chance of winning

Chris Godwin is likely to have a season-ending ankle injury after the star Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver needed to be carted off the Raymond James Stadium field on "Monday Night Football" against the Baltimore Ravens.

Bucs fans have a bone to pick with head coach Todd Bowles, though, as Godwin’s injury came in garbage time — 43 seconds left to play with Tampa Bay down 10 to Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Bowles, though, defended his decision to keep Godwin and his other starters out on the field during his postgame presser.

"He’s a player," Bowles told reporters. "We’re trying to win the ballgame. We were still down 10. We’re trying to get extra points and kick another onside kick. [The injury] just happened."

Bowles added that the hamstring injury Mike Evans sustained earlier in the game left the Bucs with just four healthy receivers, making it necessary for Godwin to be in the game despite the score and time on the clock.

"We didn’t have that many receivers left as it was," Bowles said. "So, we play what we got."

The injury occurred when Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith rolled on top of Godwin’s ankle while making a tackle, and ESPN wouldn’t show the replay of the injury because it was clear something bad happened to Godwin’s left ankle.

Trainers quickly ran out to assess the situation, and Godwin was ultimately placed in an air cast and carted off the field. Bowles would tell reporters after the game that the early prognosis was a dislocated ankle — an injury that would be season-ending based on the time of recovery.

Godwin, who is ranked second in receiving yards in the NFL this season, is set to be a free agent after this year.

The tackle by Smith is currently being investigated by the NFL as it appeared to have all the elements of a hip-drop tackle — a maneuver the league is trying to eradicate from the game. However, penalties or suspensions for these types of tackles are not how the league is enforcing it.

Instead, if the NFL deems Smith’s tackle a hip-drop, he would be subject to a fine, per ESPN.

The last thing the Buccaneers wanted to see on Monday night was two of their top offensive weapons going down at the same time with severe injuries. While Godwin could be missing the rest of the year, Evans’ hamstring injury is severe enough that he is likely out until after the Week 11 bye for Tampa Bay, according to multiple reports.

The Bucs have a very important divisional matchup coming up with the Atlanta Falcons, who they lost to earlier this season in overtime. The meeting will determine who owns first place in the NFC South after Week 8.

