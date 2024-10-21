Bucs star Chris Godwin suffers gruesome ankle injury broadcast won't show in loss to Ravens

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered more than just a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on "Monday Night Football."

After star receiver Mike Evans left the game early after reaggravating a hamstring injury, his counterpart, Chris Godwin, was carted off the field with 43 seconds left to play after suffering a gruesome ankle injury that the ESPN broadcast refused to replay.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed it was a dislocated ankle that Godwin suffered, and the usual timeline for recovery from such an injury would have him out the rest of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was garbage time for the Buccaneers, who were down 41-31 and facing a third-and-17, when quarterback Baker Mayfield found Godwin in the middle of the field, and the receiver turned it upfield to gain the first down.

But while doing so, Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen rolled on Godwin’s leg, and one could see the direction of his left leg was not in the direction it should’ve been.

Godwin was in obvious pain, as trainers and teammates quickly flocked to him to offer support. He was placed in an air cast on the field and carted off.

TOM BRADY'S 3 STARS OF WEEK 6, INCLUDING RAVENS' DERRICK HENRY

Godwin hauled in seven of his nine targets on the night for 65 yards, which gives him 576 receiving yards on the year – second-most in the NFL, only behind Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase.

Godwin has been a true go-to target for Mayfield, who came into this game leading the NFL in passing touchdowns with 15, five of which went to Godwin.

Godwin would’ve had another touchdown grab tonight in the first half if it wasn’t for an offensive hold calling it back.

Evans, though, found the end zone first for Tampa Bay on a 25-yard strike from Mayfield. However, he was hobbling after it on the sideline, as he went into this game trying to power through a hamstring ailment.

It was fully reaggravated two drives later, as he couldn’t haul in another touchdown pass from Mayfield and the tackle by Brandon Stephens, who was also injured on the play, led Evans to immediately grab at his right hamstring.

ESPN reported that Bucs trainers, who walked with him down the tunnel toward the locker room, couldn’t even get his shoe back on because of the pain.

Evans’ injury could be serious moving forward, but the Bucs have a good chance of him returning at some point.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Godwin, on the other hand, may have just played his last game as a Buccaneer, as he's set to be a free agent following the 2024 campaign.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.