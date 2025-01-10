Expand / Collapse search
Mike Evans

Bucs star Mike Evans receives honor from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

DeSantis declared Jan. 10, 2025, Mike Evans Day in Florida

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans can add one more honor to his already illustrious resume — his own holiday. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Jan. 10, 2025, is Mike Evans Day.

"Florida celebrates Mike Evans for his profound dedication to the sport of football, making countless memories for fans across the Sunshine State and across the country," DeSantis said in a statement. 

Mike Evans smiles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans smiles during a news conference after a game against the New Orleans Saints Jan. 5, 2025, in Tampa, Fla.  (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

"Mike Evans was named the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for the fourth time in his career due to his unyielding commitment to giving back to the Tampa Bay community and improving the lives of countless others through his Mike Evans Family Foundation."

DeSantis also listed the many accomplishments Evans has achieved on the field. 

"Evans’ career includes 168 games played, over 830 receptions for a total of over 12,684 yards and 105 career receiving touchdowns," a statement said.

BUCS’ MIKE EVANS MAKES NFL HISTORY, CASHES $3 MILLION INCENTIVE WITH CATCH ON FINAL PLAY OF GAME

DeSantis press conference

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a press conference to speak in opposition to Amendment 4, which would limit government interference with abortion in Florida, at the Grove Bible Chapel in Winter Garden, Fla. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"Evans’ record of accomplishment has included selection to the Pro Bowl five times and inclusion as a second-team All-Pro in 2016 and 2023."

The Florida governor also noted how Evans accomplished his eleventh consecutive 1,000 yard season, which he achieved in the waning moments of the Bucs' win Sunday. 

With Evans’ eleventh consecutive 1,000-yard season, he tied the legendary Jerry Rice’s all-time record. Evans has never finished a season with fewer than 1,000 yards. 

Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan celebrate

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrates with wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) after a reception to put him over 1,000 yards for the season in the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. (Jonathan Dyer/Imagn Images)

Evans was selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers and became an immediate star.

While Evans may be happy about getting his own day, he has a playoff matchup to think about. 

Evans’ Bucs are playing the Washington Commanders at home at 8 p.m. ET Sunday in the wild-card round. 

