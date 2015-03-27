Bucs reserve CB LeQuan Lewis remains sidelined with knee injury

Cornerback LeQuan Lewis and running back Michael Smith are among the Tampa Bay players who are inactive for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Rams.

Guard Roger Allen, receivers Chris Owusu and David Douglas and defensive tackles Corey Irvin and Mathhew Masifilo are also inactive for the Buccaneers.

Quarterback Austin Davis, receiver Steve Smith, running back Terrance Ganaway, tight end Cory Harkey, linebacker Sammy Brown, tackle Joe Barksdale and defensive tackle Matt Conrath are inactive for the Rams.

