Bucs release Antonio Brown days after ditching team midgame

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Antonio Brown on Thursday following his decision to leave in the middle of their comeback win over the New York Jets over the weekend.

The Buccaneers released a statement confirming the wide receiver’s release and pushed back on Brown’s claims he tried to tell Buccaneers staff he was too injured to play.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have terminated the contract of Antonio Brown, effective immediately. While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday’s game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play. We have attempted, multiple times throughout this week, to schedule an evaluation by an outside orthopedic specialist, yet Antonio has not complied. Maintaining the health and wellness of our players is of the utmost importance to our organization," the team said.

On Sunday, Brown was seen on the sideline taking off his gear and throwing items into the stands before he ran across the end zone and into the tunnel, never to be seen on the football field again.

In the aftermath, Brown had released a new hip-hop single and thanked the Buccaneers for the opportunity. He was seen at a Brooklyn Nets game on Monday but didn’t release a full statement on his issues with the organization until Wednesday night.

ANTONIO BROWN RELEASES BRUCE ARIANS, ALEX GUERRERO TEXTS AS HE GOES ON DEFENSIVE

"Because of my commitment to the game, I relented to pressure directly from my coach to play injured. Despite the pain, I suited up, the staff injected me with what I now know was a powerful and sometimes dangerous painkiller that the NFLPA has warned against using, and I gave it my all for the team. I played until it was clear that I could not sue my ankle to safely perform my playing responsibilities. On top of that, the pain was extreme," Brown said in a statement through his lawyer. "I took a seat on the sideline and my coach came up to me, very upset, and shouted, ‘What’s wrong with you? What’s wrong with you?’ I told him, ‘It’s my ankle.’ But he knew that. It was well-documented and we had discussed it. He then ordered me to get on the field. I said, ‘Coach I can’t.’ He didn’t call for medical attention. Instead, he shouted at me, ‘YOU’RE DONE!’ while he ran his finger across his throat. Coach was telling me that if I didn’t play hurt, then I was done with the Bucs.

"I didn’t quit. I was cut. I didn’t walk away from my brothers. I was thrown out. Being fired on the sideline for having a painful injury was bad enough. Then came their ‘spin’. Coach denied on national television that he knew about my ankle. That’s 100% inaccurate. Not only did he know I missed several games with the injury, he and I exchanged tests days before the game where he clearly acknowledged my injury. He obviously knew I was on the injury list. And the GM (Jason Licht) acknowledged after the game in text messages to my camp that I did tell coach about my ankle pain on Sunday."

Brown maintains he was "cut first" then he left. He also said he had an MRI on his ankle on Monday and it showed he had "broken bone fragments stuck in my ankle, the ligament torn from the bone, and cartilage loss, which are beyond painful."

On Thursday, he released text messages allegedly showing his concerns about his ankle to coach Bruce Arians.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arians was expected to have media availability later Thursday.