Bucs' Bruce Arians sets own rules following COVID case: 'I don't give a crap if they're vaccinated or not'

Bruce Arians isn’t taking any chances this season and after one positive COVID case following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ' preseason game against the Tennesee Titans , he announced a strict policy for both vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

Kicker Ryan Succop, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on Tuesday after going to dinner with some members of the Titans team. In response, Arians said Wednesday that he’ll be implementing his own rules for road trips.

"For us, life is not normal," Arians said, via ESPN . "We're pretty much under the same protocols – we're going to be under the same protocols as last year. Because that's the way it is, especially living here."

"Tennessee coming in and going out to dinner – they found out the hard way. So did Ryan," he continued. "You can only tell them so much. Once we get to 53 – even this weekend – our guys are going to make a bunch of sacrifices that you have to make now. Families at the hotel, all those things – they're all out the window."

Strict COVID safety protocols were essentially lifted for all vaccinated players under the NFL’s updated policy but with a recent surge of cases nationally and the appearance of the delta variant, Arians isn’t willing to risk any games.

"There's league rules and then there's my rules. We ain't going anywhere. We're the same as last year," he added. "I don't give a crap if they're vaccinated or not. They ain't going anywhere."

Succop will miss the final preseason game on Saturday when the Bucs travel to Houston to take on the Texans.