Bucks rookie Parker injures knee

Phoenix, AZ (SportsNetwork.com) - Milwaukee Bucks star rookie Jabari Parker left Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns after suffering a left knee injury.

Parker was leading a break early in the third quarter when he appeared to collide with P.J. Tucker. His left knee buckled and he went down in immediate pain.

Team officials confirmed a left knee sprain for Parker, who will not return.

Parker, the No. 2 pick in the 2014 draft, has not disappointed in 24 games so far as a rookie. He is second in scoring among rookies with 12.5 points on 49.2 percent shooting, and second in rebounding with 5.6 per game.