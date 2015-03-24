Expand / Collapse search
September 12, 2015

Bucks pack up after dismal season, await future with new ownership on horizon

Associated Press
    CORRECTS IDS ON BUYERS, WHICH WERE SWITCHED - LASRY IS AT CENTER LEFT - New York investment firm executives Marc Lasry, center left, and Wesley Edens, left, talk to Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Jim Cleamons. second from right, and owner Herb Kohl, right, Wednesday, April 16, 2014, in Milwaukee.

    Milwaukee Bucks mascot Bango, left, high-fives fans during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, April 16, 2014, in Milwaukee.

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. – The Milwaukee Bucks have packed up from a dismal season. It is unclear how many of them will be back in the fall.

The NBA is expected to approve the sale of Bucks from former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl to New York investment firm executives Marc Lasry and Wesley Edens.

On one hand, there is more stability overall with the prospective owners committing to keeping the team in Milwaukee.

But there's always uncertainty with a change in ownership. Lasry and Edens have said they will evaluate the organization once the sale is finalized.

The Bucks finished with an NBA-worst 15-67 record. They have the best chance to land the top pick in the NBA draft lottery.