Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo gives 'freaky' answer to question about losses to Pacers

Bucks dropped 4 of 5 to the Pacers this season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had an unusual way of describing how he felt about the team’s losses to the Indiana Pacers after the latest one on Wednesday night, 142-130.

The Bucks have lost four times in five matchups against the Pacers this season, including one during the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. The two Central Division opponents have no matchups left on their dockets this year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Giannis smiles

January 3, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

"You have that and you think about it. When you go home and sleep and wake up, you think about it. When you go back and work out, you think about it," he said. "When you about to get freaky at night, you think about it.

"But at the end of the day, it’s good, because it gives us time to fix things."

The seven-time All-Star is in star form again this season. He’s averaging 30.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in the 33 contests he’s appeared in.

Giannis draws a foul

Indiana Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin (00) is called for a blocking foul against Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, January 3, 2024, in Indianapolis.  (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

A LOOK AT NBA CONTENDERS HEADING INTO 2024

Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks. Damian Lillard added 23 points and five assists.

"I think the embarrassing part is that we're just so much better than what we've shown in the games against them," he said. "I also don't look at it like ‘Oh, it’s just the regular season.' We wanted to win these games."

Giannis vs Pacers

Jan 3, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts to a basket in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Milwaukee is 24-10 this season, second in the Eastern Conference to the Boston Celtics.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.