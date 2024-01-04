Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo gives 'freaky' answer to question about losses to Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had an unusual way of describing how he felt about the team’s losses to the Indiana Pacers after the latest one on Wednesday night, 142-130.

The Bucks have lost four times in five matchups against the Pacers this season, including one during the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. The two Central Division opponents have no matchups left on their dockets this year.

"You have that and you think about it. When you go home and sleep and wake up, you think about it. When you go back and work out, you think about it," he said. "When you about to get freaky at night, you think about it.

"But at the end of the day, it’s good, because it gives us time to fix things."

The seven-time All-Star is in star form again this season. He’s averaging 30.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in the 33 contests he’s appeared in.

Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks. Damian Lillard added 23 points and five assists.

"I think the embarrassing part is that we're just so much better than what we've shown in the games against them," he said. "I also don't look at it like ‘Oh, it’s just the regular season.' We wanted to win these games."

Milwaukee is 24-10 this season, second in the Eastern Conference to the Boston Celtics.