Bucks exercise options on three players

The Milwaukee Bucks have exercised the third- year contract option on forward Tobias Harris and the fourth-year contract options on swingman Larry Sanders and center Ekpe Udoh.

Harris appeared in 42 games (nine starts) during his rookie season with Milwaukee, averaging 5.0 points and 2.4 rebounds a game.

Sanders averaged 3.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks through 52 contests last season for the Bucks.

Udoh split 61 games last season between the Golden State Warriors and Bucks. He finished his 2011-12 campaign averaging 5.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.