Bucks edge Magic

Milwaukee, WI (SportsNetwork.com) - Caron Butler scored 21 points off the bench and helped the Milwaukee Bucks to a 104-100 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

Brandon Knight finished with 18 points and seven assists, while Nate Wolters contributed 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Milwaukee, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

The win marked the 10th on the season for the Bucks, who were the only team in the league to have a single-digit win total at the All-Star break.

Arron Afflalo paced Orlando with 21 points and Nikola Vucevic ended with 19 points and nine rebounds in the loss, the Magic's 13th consecutive setback on the road.

Orlando hasn't dropped 13 on the road since a 16-game losing skid from Jan. 27-March 21, 2006. The Magic's last road victory was an 83-82 decision over Chicago on Dec. 16.

Milwaukee brought a slim 81-79 lead into the fourth quarter and opened the frame on an 8-2 run.

Orlando proceeded to go on a 10-2 spurt to tie the game at 91-91. E'Twaun Moore capped the run with a trey following a Maurice Harkless triple.

Giannis Antetokounmpo buried a pullup 3-pointer with 5:01 remaining to break the deadlock and Wolters followed with a layup in traffic to push the lead to five.

Afflalo answered with a 3 of his own and Tobias Harris split a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to 96-95 with just over three minutes to go.

After a couple of minutes of scoreless basketball, Jameer Nelson drove the lane and kicked it to Vucevic, who nailed a 20-foot jumper to give the Magic a one-point lead with 50.1 seconds left.

Wolters then ended over four minutes without a point for Milwaukee, as the rookie nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 29.5 ticks remaining.

Antetokounmpo grabbed a loose ball on the ensuing Magic possession and split a pair of free throws to make it a 100-97 game.

Afflalo's 3-pointer to tie the game was short, then Ilyasova corralled the rebound and knocked down a pair at the line. Nelson buried a 3 in the closing seconds and Knight hit both free throws to seal it for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee led 25-22 after the first quarter and took a 53-47 lead into the break.

Game Notes

Knight was 12-for-12 from the free throw line ... Milwaukee scored 22 points off of 15 Orlando turnovers ... Butler was 7-for-13 from 3-point range ... Orlando shot 40-for-80 from the field ... Milwaukee outrebounded Orlando 43-37 ... Harris scored 16 points in the setback, while Khris Middleton added 12 points in the win.