Bucks acquire MCW; Knight heads to Suns

Milwaukee, WI (SportsNetwork.com) - The Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns completed a three-team trade on Thursday.

The Bucks acquired guard Michael Carter-Williams from Philadelphia and guard Tyler Ennis and center Miles Plumlee from Phoenix. Milwaukee shipped Brandon Knight and Kendall Marshall to the Suns.

In a corresponding roster move, the Bucks requested waivers on forward Kenyon Martin.

"We're thrilled to add three talented young players in Michael, Tyler and Miles to our team," said Bucks general manager John Hammond. "Jason (Kidd) and his staff have an excellent track record of developing young talent, and we think this trade will accelerate our team's growth as we continue to build toward the future and our goal to put a championship-caliber team on the floor."

As part of the deal, the Sixers received the Lakers' Top-5 protected 2015 first-round pick from the Suns. If Los Angeles keeps its pick, it will become Top-3 protected in 2016 and 2017, then lose its protection in 2018.

Carter-Williams, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, was averaging 15.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 41 games with Philadelphia this season.

The 23-year-old Carter-Williams, the 11th overall pick in the 2013 draft, tweeted shortly after the trade: "I can't lie. I'm shocked," he wrote. "I love this city. Thank you for everything. I can honestly say I gave it my all. I wish Philly nothing but the best."

Plumlee was averaging 4.3 points and 5.1 rebounds in 54 games (28 starts) with Phoenix this season.

Ennis, the 18th overall pick in the 2014 draft, played only eight games with the Suns this season.

Knight was averaging 17.8 points and 5.4 assists in 52 games with Milwaukee this season. Knight, drafted eighth overall in 2011 by Detroit, was traded to the Bucks before the 2013-14 season for Brandon Jennings.

Marshall, who will be waived, was awarded to the Bucks off waivers on July 20, 2014. He appeared in 28 games for Milwaukee this season before suffering a torn ACL in his right knee in a game vs. the Knicks in London on Jan. 15.

Martin, 37, appeared in 11 games for the Bucks this season and averaged 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds.