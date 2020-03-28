Buccaneers' Tom Brady offers tips to stay healthy amid coronavirus threat: 'We're going to get through this'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tom Brady, fresh off the heels of his departure from the New England Patriots, took to social media Friday to offer tips on how to stay healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL posted a video on its official Twitter page of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ new quarterback offering immune-boosting tips as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. surpass 104,000.

“I hope we’re all staying home and staying safe but hopefully we’re also staying active too because we’ve got to give our body what it needs at this time to support a healthy immune system,” Brady said.

He encouraged people to stay hydrated and eat nutrient-dense vegetables, adding that it's also important to consume vitamin C and zinc to support the immune system.

The six-time Super Bowl champion noted that it’s not only important to monitor what you put into your body but also how you treat your body.

“Get your rest and recovery. Get on a regular schedule and at last we got to stay active for at least 30 to 60 minutes a day.”

Brady finished the video with a message of support: “I know we’re going to get through this together.”

The sports world has come to a standstill as coronavirus continues to spread globally.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo earlier this week that all club facilities will be ordered to stay closed for at least two weeks.

The draft, scheduled for April 23-25, will go on as planned but with no public events.