Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gets No. 12 jersey from wide receiver Chris Godwin

Quarterback Tom Brady will be changing his team for the first time in 20 years, but his number on the field will remain the same.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin wore No. 12 since being drafted by the team back in 2017, but he offered the number to Brady, who officially accepted, the team announced on Tuesday.

Brady wore the No. 12 for 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, prior to joining the Bucs this offseason. Upon signing with Tampa Bay, Godwin said that he spoke with Brady, and later discussed with the Buccaneers team reporter if he would give up the jersey to the legendary quarterback.

"Obviously, if he doesn't want it or isn't making a big deal about it, I'm definitely going to keep it," Godwin said at the time, according to the team site. "But we'll see how that goes. I think just out of respect for what he's done, what he's accomplished, just kind of the career he's built for himself…you've got to kind of lean into that respect, you know?"

Drafted out of Penn State by the Bucs, Godwin has already transformed into one of the best wide receivers in franchise history. Since being drafted in the third round three years ago, Godwin has 179 receptions for 2,700 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns, including a 1,333-yard season in 2019.

Now that the number situation has been handled, Brady and Godwin could move on from this topic, and look to build chemistry on the field in preparation for the 2020 NFL season.