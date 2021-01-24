Tom Brady has heartfelt moment with son following NFC Championship victory

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady clinched his 10th Super Bowl appearance following the team’s 31-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

After the game ended, Brady met with several players from the Packers -- including quarterback Aaron Rodgers -- before he made his way over to the sideline to greet one of the most important people in his life.

Brady called for his son who was in the stands watching the game as a fan.

"Can I say hi to my son?" Brady said just before he jumped up on the fence to hug him.

Brady then laughed and said, "Love you kiddo. How ’bout that?"

Brady completed 20-for-36 with 280 passing yards, three touchdown passes, and three interceptions. The three interceptions all came in the second half and allowed the Packers to get back into the game.

Brady will be looking for his seventh Super Bowl ring, which would be more than the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have in their franchise’s histories.

Tampa Bay has only made one Super Bowl appearance and that was during the 2002 season.

Brady and the Patriots finished 9-7 that season. Brady led the league in touchdowns with 28. Fast forward 18 years later, Brady led the Buccaneers to an 11-5 record with 40 touchdown passes.

