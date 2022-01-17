Buccaneers fans pummel Eagles fan in ugly beatdown

Folks, it’s time we have a serious talk about what’s going on with the violence towards Eagles fans. I’ve blogged multiple times over the last few years about how things changed for Eagles fans when the team did the improbable and won Super Bowl LII.

The tough-guy act was over. Winning the Super Bowl softened the fan base to a point where Eagles fans are now some of the softest fans in the league. Here’s the big problem: Opposing fan bases have been trained to believe that Eagles fans want to get into bloody stadium street fights.

Opposing fans think we’re still living during the times where Philly union plumbers and electricians would beat your a** and make you buy them draft beers while cleaning the blood off your face. That’s just not the modern Philly sports fan. Winning the Super Bowl was the end of the bare-knuckled, fight-until-someone-is-a-bloody-mess era. The 700 Level at the Vet is old news. The final Eagles game at the Vet was in 2003. The in-stadium jail joke is old news.

Truth be told, the post-Super Bowl Eagles fan is one of the softest fans the NFL has ever seen, but the media outlets just aren’t reporting on this phenomenon. You have a bunch of 20-something Eagles fans who have a Super Bowl title in their pocket and they’re not ready to fight tooth and nail in every venue around the league. This isn’t the old version of Eagles fans where truckers and longshoremen would suck down 30 beers and look for trouble.

The national media is complicit in this violence that is happening to Eagles fans.

One week ago, we saw Eagles fans allow one of their own to be pummeled by Cowboys fans. Sunday, a video emerged of Buccaneers fans pummeling an Eagles fan in an attack where Philly fan couldn’t even fight back.

It’s clear as day that Eagles fans that don’t want to fight are being targeted here. The NFL media needs to do its job and say enough is enough.

Where are Mike Florio and Peter King to speak out on this unnecessary violence?

Enough is enough. Leave Eagles fans alone. They’ve changed, dammit.