Buccaneers' Bruce Arians shades Chiefs' 'Run it Back' motto: 'We're going for two'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians tore apart the Kansas City Chiefs’ "Run It Back" motto while celebrating the team’s second-ever Super Bowl title on Wednesday.

Arians, during the team’s boat parade, said the team isn’t going to run it back but instead go for two consecutive titles.

"We have the best coaching staff in the NFL and we’ve damn sure got the best players in the NFL," Arians told the crowd. "Anybody that says, ‘Run It Back,’ -- Bulls--t. That was Kansas City’s bulls--t. We’re going for two. We’re going for two and we ain’t stopping."

"We’re going to keep this band together and they know how to win. ... You beat every damn thing we lined up against you. You did it the right way. We did it the right way. We physically kicked their ass," he added.

Tampa Bay defeated Kansas City on the biggest stage, 31-9. The defense didn’t allow a single touchdown from Patrick Mahomes or anyone else on the team. It was one of Mahomes’ worst games of his career.

Tom Brady picked up his seventh ring, making him the most successful person to come through the Super Bowl -- even more successful than any other team in franchise history.

Brady insisted after the game that he was coming back and that retirement wasn’t on his mind.